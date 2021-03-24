PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – The Menard County Sheriff’s Office says one person is undergoing a mental evaluation after an incident in the Woodland Lakes subdivision of Petersburg Wednesday.
Menard County Chief Deputy Ben Hollis told WAND News that family of a man called 911 after the man threatened to take his own life and was held up in a car with a gun.
Multiple agencies, including the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tactical team and negotators, were called in to help and after several hours were able to get the man to surrender.
The depatrment issued a “public safety alert” for the area as they worked to get the man to surrender.
If you, or someone you know, is suicidal, or in mental distress, WAND News encourages you to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. You do not need to be at the point of suicide to call.
