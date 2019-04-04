LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Public Safety Sales Tax referendum failed to receive enough support to pass in Logan County.
The Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers said he was disappointed in the outcome.
Landers said the proposed sales tax would have been the fairest way to raise money for upgrades that are needed at the Logan County Jail.
He said implementing a sales tax would have shared the burden of the cost associated with those improvements with non-residents who shop and visit Logan County.
The Logan County Board will now have to find alternative solutions to fund the jail upgrades in order to comply with the law.