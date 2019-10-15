SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With cold weather approaching, homeless people will be looking for new, warm places to sleep and even use the restroom.
Andrew Proctor, Ward 5 Aldermen, said the city of Springfield is taking small steps to help the homeless.
"We were hoping, last month, the Center for Health and Housing would be established and up and going within a month or so but unfortunately, that's not the case," Proctor said. "This is a temporary stop-gap measure so the homeless have a place to go to the restroom."
The city of Springfield has placed a portable toilet on the northeast corner of Lincoln Library.
Rochelle Hartman, director of Lincoln Library, said during business hours anyone is allowed to come into the library to use the restroom.
'As a library director, am I thrilled to have a Porta Potty on my property? No, I'm not," Hartman said.
A portable toilet was first located between First Presbyterian Church and the Federal County Court during a construction period.
"That was for the workers, but it was determined that other folks were using it as well," Hartman said. "So, a discussion started whether or not we should have one somewhere downtown."
According to Hartman, the portable toilet isn't permanent. The city is giving it a 30-day trial period.
"The reason the library site was chosen (is because) it's an accessible area and there are security cameras," Hartman said.
Aldermen Proctor hopes this will deter people from using the city as their restroom.
"I get a lot of reports of individuals going to the restroom in front of store fronts, or in the parking garages or the entryways and stuff," Proctor said. "It's not a very appealing thing for guests."
According to Proctor, this is a temporary fix until the Winter Warming Center opens on Nov. 1.
"Springfield is taking incremental steps," Proctor said. "They are good, positive steps, but we were hoping for one big leap forward last month but unfortunately, it didn't come together."
The toilet will be serviced five days a week. The trail period will cost the city's facilities budget $150.