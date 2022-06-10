CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Mass transit districts are preparing for an influx of riders due to the post-pandemic and inflation.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District reported in 2020, ridership was low because of COVID-19. However, in 2021 and 2022, ridership has increased due to students returning to campus and work returning to normalcy.
"We've really seen slight re-builds, but we've really seen in 2022 huge numbers come back," said Amy Snyder, chief of staff for CUMTD. "When we are comparing to 2020 and 2021, these are huge increases sometimes - almost a 100% increases in ridership."
Snyder said it's hard to say if inflation and the cost of gas has increased the number of people riding public transit, but she's heard from some riders that they are changing their ways on how they get around.
"Everyone feels like it is hitting you from all sides. If it's not hitting you at the pump, it's hitting your utility bills or grocery bill," Snyder said.
If Champaign-Urbana community members are looking for ways to save, it only costs $1 to ride a CUMTD bus. A month is $20 and a year is $60.
"When you think about filling up your car you are lucky if you can fill up your whole tank for $60," said Snyder.
As for fuel for CUMTD buses, Snyder said because of low staffing and a decrease in routes, they are able to navigate the recent increase in fuel prices.
