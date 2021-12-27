CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers need the public's help with identifying a person captured on video in relation to a shooting in downtown.
Authorities said, on December 12 at 12:38 a.m. a fight happened outside a bar on North Walnut Street. An unidentified black man wearing a back coat with a fur-lined hood fired four shots down the sidewalk during the altercation.
Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in leg.
Investigators need the public's help in identifying the person captured on video.
If someone has information, they should call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. Go online to 373tips.com.
