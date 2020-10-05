DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police need your help to find the person who shot and killed someone while they attended a gender-reveal party last year in Decatur.
It happened Sept. 14, 2019 around 5 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E. Cantrell.
The victim, Christopher Stone, was attending a gender reveal party when a driver in an older model Sedan drove by and opened fire. Stone was killed.
The driver of the Sedan was last seen driving west on Cantrell after the shooting. Witnesses described him as a black man with a thin build wearing a bandana over his face.
If you have any information that could help solve this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name.
