DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A pump failure on Friday led to a stop in production at the Viscofan facility in Danville.
In a statement, Viscofan said there were no injuries to employees after a pump in the facility's air scrubber system failed at 3:47 a.m. The affected area was closed as a safety inspection was conducted, the company said.
Fire department officials said crews arrived at the scene at 8:15 a.m. The department said that it was there as a precautionary measure, and that there was no open spill at the scene.
Viscofan said it expected production to resume at Friday afternoon after safety inspections were completed and repairs were made to the machinery.
