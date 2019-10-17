DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A church decided to start a make-shift pumpkin patch to help raise money in hopes of one day building a Habitat home.
Rev. Jason Butterick partnered with Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity after he noticed an empty lot in the Clokey Park neighborhood. The lot is about 10 blocks away from his church, Prairie Avenue Christian Church.
His idea was to work together to raise money by selling pumpkins on the church lawn. It’s an idea that’s been in the works since 2015.
Since Oct. 12 the church has been selling pumpkins and gourds and they will be there until Oct. 31. It’s all thanks to 60 church volunteers and workers from Habitat.
Proceeds will go back to the church’s youth program, Foundation Student Ministries and Habitat’s housing projects.
Prices for the pumpkins and gourds vary but should start around $4 and go up to $40.
You can pick up a pumpkin Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. ad on Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Prairie Avenue Christian Church located at 2201 E. Prairie Street.