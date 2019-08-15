(WAND) - Autumn is coming and so is Pumpkin Spice Spam.
Hormel Foods Corp. will begin selling a limited edition run of Pumpkin Spice Spam online at walmart.com and spam.com on Sept. 23.
It started two years ago as a joke. In a hoax Facebook post the company promoted the fake product.
But now, the company is bringing it to your pantry for real.
"True to the brand's roots, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick me-up snack," it said in a statement.