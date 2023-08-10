DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Decatur Wednesday night.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 500 block of E. Division St. around 10 p.m.
Heavy fire was coming from the rear of the home.
The owner arrived and told firefighters no people were inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews do believe it started in a bathroom.
Crews did find a puppy inside the home. They tried to resuscitate it but were not able to.
The Red Cross was contacted to help two adults.
