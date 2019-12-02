DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A puppy that was rescued after being found unresponsive inside a Danville house that caught fire is doing well.
Firefighters were called to the house in the Unit block of South Griffin Sunday.
The puppy was found unresponsive inside and taken out.
Crews were able to provide some oxygen. Now, the puppy they dubbed "Smokey” appears to be doing much better, the Danville Fire Department posted to Facebook.
He has been reunited with his family.
The fire department posted updated pictures of the dog to Facebook Monday.
The house was damaged by fire, smoke, and water.