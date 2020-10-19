CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Pups 'n Pints is an event held at Pour Bros. Taproom in Champaign.
The community can come enjoy their favorite craft beer with their pups while supporting Hospice Hearts.
"It’s a good chance for people to bring their pups. I’ll enjoy some drinks on the patio while the weather still good and support a local cause, (and) this time we have Hospice hearts here with us," said Jason Fowler, the co-owner of Pour Bros. Taproom.
"Bringing our dogs and loving some beer, what a great combination to bring them out and have some beer with us and enjoy the beautiful weather in downtown Champaign," said one guest while enjoying her pint of beer next to her Labrador.
Hospice Hearts is a nonprofit focusing on rehabilitating pets who have lost their owners. They help animals find new families while also supporting their medical expenses while in their care.
The proceeds of this event go directly to the animals at Hospice Hearts. Kayla Johnson, the executive director of the organization, said it's important for them to raise funds for these animals.
"All the money we raise goes directly to these guys. For their dental, vaccines, and other medical bills," Johnson told WAND news.
While guests enjoyed their pints of beer, they saw dogs of all ages and sizes in costumes. Guests were able to support Hospice Hearts by buying different merchandise set out by the organization.
The co-owner of Pour Bros. said this event was the sixth Pups 'n Pints. He tells WAND there will be many more in the years to come.
