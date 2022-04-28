Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The first-grade class taught by Holly Peckert at John’s Hill Magnet School is experienced at dealing with furry friends.
PUPS, People Understanding Pets, is a program developed through the Decatur – Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation created with a three-year grant according to Kim Schwalbach. Kim teaches kids the humane treatment of animals using her 8-year-old border collie, Lady Mary.
“I work with preschool all the way through Millikin (University),” Schwalbach told WAND News. “We talk about how to pet the dog. How to be kind to the dog.”
Kim reads the students a book entitled The Stray Dog. She then allows the kids time to pet Lady Mary. Lady Mary is a rescue and lives with Kim in Decatur.
Peckert tells WAND News the children also get a daily visit from a neighbor who walks his German Shepherd to the school. The kids provide the dog with treats.
For more information go to: decaturpups@gmail.com
