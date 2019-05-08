Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The video gaming industry wants lawmakers to find a different revenue stream rather than raising taxes on gaming machines.
Bet on Main Street says video game machines are taxed at a rate of 30% which is higher than the rate charged to out-of-state casinos and horse tracks. They fear the Illinois legislature could raise the percentage to 50%.
They argue raising the tax will hurt small mom & pop businesses along with American Legion and VFW posts. Lawmakers are looking at various ways to pay for state services and have until May 31st to come up with ways to generate that revenue.