BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Before he spent time in the White House, former president Abraham Lincoln had roots in McLean County.
Lincoln spent more time in Bloomington than any other city in the nation, except for his home in Springfield. Candace Summers can tell elaborate about his time in the evergreen city. She's the educational director at the McLean County Museum of History.
“This museum is on the spot where Lincoln spent a lot of time,” Summers said.
The land on the museum used to be a courthouse, and Lincoln would show up as a lawyer while traveling through the eighth judicial circuit. He never had an office, so he'd rely on his friends. Lincoln most likely used David Davis’ desk for work.
“Every day when I'm coming for work, I feel like I'm walking in the space that Lincoln walked,” Summers added.
Those spaces are all around Bloomington. For anything Lincoln related, one is bound to come across important figures of his legacy. Lincoln wouldn’t have decided to run for president if the people of Bloomington didn’t push him.
One local person planted the idea of running for president, while others helped fundraise and handle public relations. Davis was the campaign manager.
“I really think it was people here that helped him run - take of running with that campaign. I mean, in two years he had won the presidency,” Summers said.