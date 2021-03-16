WASHINGTON (WAND) - U.S. lawmakers from Illinois are supporting a push to ban assault weapons in the United States.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), who is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and a group of Senate colleagues to introduce what is called the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021.
The bill would ban further sales, transfers, manufacturing and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines for civilian use.
A press release from Duckworth's office said the bill has the following provisions:
- Bans the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 205 military-style assault weapons by name. Owners may keep existing weapons.
- Bans any assault weapon with the capacity to utilize a magazine that is not a fixed ammunition magazine and has one or more military characteristics including a pistol grip, a forward grip, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel or a folding or telescoping stock. Owners may keep existing weapons.
- Bans magazines and other ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, which allow shooters to quickly fire many rounds without needing to reload. Owners may keep existing magazines.
- Requires a background check on any future sale, trade or gifting of an assault weapon covered by the bill.
- Requires that grandfathered assault weapons are stored using a secure gun storage or safety device like a trigger lock.
- Prohibits the transfer of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
- Bans bump-fire stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at fully automatic rates.
It also has the following exemptions:
- The bill exempts by name more than 2,200 guns for hunting, household defense or recreational purposes.
- The bill includes a grandfather clause that exempts all weapons lawfully possessed at the date of enactment.
Click here to read the bill in its entirety.
