ILLINOIS (WAND) - A bill that would make Juneteenth a paid day off for all Illinois state employees and a school holiday is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
The bill received unanimous approval in the Illinois House earlier in May after making it through the state Senate in April. It requires Juneteenth (June 19) to be observed the following Monday if it falls on a weekend, per the Associated Press.
Juneteenth recognizes when the last Black slaves learned in 1865 from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free, over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth also holds the names of "Emancipation Day" and "Freedom Day."
Should Pritzker sign the bill, it would take effect immediately.
Rep. La Shawn Ford, a Democrat from the Chicago area, pushed for similar legislation in the past, but told the Chicago Tribune there "wasn't an appetite" for it at the time. That changed after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in 2020.
Ford sponsored the latest bill.
"Some would say this is an African-American holiday, but it's an American holiday," Ford said.
Another Illinois bill would make Juneteenth a holiday. It has passed the House and needs approval in the Senate. Should this measure become law, it would not take effect until 2022.
