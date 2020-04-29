DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting April 30, stay-at-home orders are expected to expire in eight states.
During the beginning of May, states will allow people to dine in restaurants, visit salons and go to the mall. Dr. Anthony Fauci once said reopening the economy is not like "flipping an on-or-off switch".
This doesn't mean states are diving in head-first. Governors who are reopening their states said normalcy is achieved in phases. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said reopening is about being strategic.
"A more strategic approach is required to ensure that we don't reopen only to have to shut down again," Abbott said.
Reopening states doesn't mean people are willing to take the risk. A recent NBC survey showcased how Americans are more worried that the US will move too quickly. States such as Texas, Florida, Idaho and Ohio are moving forward. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis assured the public his state will bounce back.
"We will get Florida back on its feet by using an approach that is safe, smart and step-by-step," DeSantis said.
Even though US officials have guidelines for state leaders to follow in reopening, many believe it is a gamble for a second wave of COVID-19. Illinois' stay-at-home order is expected to expire May 30. However, there's no telling if and when Gov. JB Pritzker might extend the order.
