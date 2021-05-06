ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois families who qualify for an expanded federal child tax credit, which was made possible in the American Rescue Plan, are reminded to file their 2020 individual income tax returns.
The tax credit has been temporarily increased from $2,000 to $3,000 per child, and to $3,600 for children five and younger. Eligible parents can start claiming advances on the 2021 credit with periodic $250 payments starting as early as July. To qualify, families must file their individual income tax returns.
“The American Rescue Plan delivers thousands of dollars in additional assistance to families with young children, and with the extended tax deadline, Illinois families still have a chance to claim their fair share,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I encourage all residents with children, even those who might not normally file or who don’t have income to report, to file their individual income taxes by May 17 – 11 days from today – to ensure they get the relief they deserve.”
“With the extended May 17 income tax filing deadline approaching, there is still time for families to file their 2020 individual income tax returns,” said David Harris, Illinois Department of Revenue director. “For those who may need assistance, I encourage use of a qualified tax professional. Low-to-moderate income families can receive free help through several trusted programs across Illinois, including those provided by the IRS, AARP and Ladder Up.”
People must meet the following guidelines to qualify for the 2021 Child Tax Credit:
- Income of $112,500 if filing as head of household
- Income below $150,000 for filing jointly
- Income below $75,000 for single filers
- Reduced credit may be available to taxpayers with income above the threshold amounts.
- Filer must have provided at least half of the child’s support during the last year
- Child must have lived with tax filer for at least six months or more
- File 2020 individual income taxes by May 17 deadline
- If taxpayer already filed taxes, an amendment may be submitted
- If a taxpayer is unable to file by May 17, a request for extension may be filed
“The child tax credit is bigger than ever before, which should make things a little easier for families taking a financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand the importance of our economy to fully recover from COVID-19, and caregiving responsibilities are real for so many families,” said Grace B. Hou, secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.
The American Rescue Plan also includes changes to the child and dependent care credit for the 2021 tax year. Tax filers in 2021 with eligible children can get a fully refundable credit equal to 50% of as much as $8,000 of childcare and similar costs for a child under 13, or $16,000 for two ore more qualifying children.
Click here for more information.
