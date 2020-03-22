Residents of Brookfield Road in Montclair, N.J., get together for a street happy hour toast Friday, March 20, 2020. With bars shuttered and stressed-out workers stuck at home, companies and friend groups across the U.S. are holding happy hours over video chat to commiserate and keep spirits high amid the new coronavirus pandemic. In one community, neighbors are toasting to one another every night from the ends of their driveways to unwind — while keeping a safe distance, of course. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)