(NBC) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as her family traveled to Scotland to be by her side after doctors became concerned for the 96-year-old monarch's health.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.
It added that the nation's much-loved figurehead “remained comfortable” at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where she spends her summers.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have traveled to Balmoral, his Clarence House office said. Prince William is also making the journey, Kensington Palace said.
The announcement came less than 24 hours after the queen canceled a meeting with the Privy Council — her formal body of advisers that includes Britain's new leader, Liz Truss — after being advised by doctors to rest.
The queen formally appointed Truss as prime minister earlier this week at Balmoral, the first time in her 70-year reign that she had performed the ceremonial royal duty anywhere but at Buckingham Palace in London.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," Truss said on Twitter.
"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, also tweeted that he was “deeply worried” by the news and was hoping for the queen’s recovery.
Their messages came after proceedings in Britain's parliament were interrupted by the House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, to break the news to lawmakers.
“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment,” he said.
The BBC, the national broadcaster, also interrupted its programming to report the news.
The queen has canceled several events this year including the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament because of what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility issues.”
She also broke with decades of tradition at the opening of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, when she did not take the salute from parading military members at the Horse Guards Parade. Instead she received a salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Earlier this month, she did not attend the Braemar Highland Gathering, a traditional sporting event in Scotland that she had attended every year since she ascended to the throne in 1952.
In October, the queen spent a night in London's King Edward VII’s Hospital and was later advised by doctors to rest.
