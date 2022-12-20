(WAND WEATHER)- A major winter storm is on the way to Central Illinois with snow, wind, and dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.
Until then, we have a couple of nice days ahead with a sun and cloud mix today and highs in the upper-30s. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday.
Light snow begins late Wednesday night. We'll see a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain Thursday morning.
After we reach the mid-30s early Thursday, temperatures crash by afternoon into the teens.
Moderate snow is likely Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. When you add 40-50 mile-per-hour wind gusts, we'll see considerable blowing and drifting snow causing blizzard-like conditions.
As a starting point, 4" of snow could fall across Central Illinois with as much as 4"-8" for some of us. We'll be fine tuning this snowfall forecast as we get closer to Thursday.
Bitterly cold air settles in Thursday night through Christmas weekend.
Highs will be in the single digits Friday and Saturday with overnight lows below zero. Wind chills will drop to -10° to -30° during this time period.
This is a very dangerous situation shaping up, so keep up on the latest forecast and stay safe.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
