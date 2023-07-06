(WAND) - Quiet weather is expected across Central Illinois for the next couple of days.
After a few strong thunderstorms Wednesday evening, we'll enjoy a sun and cloud mix today and tomorrow with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Humidity levels drop off, too.
Overnight lows tonight will fall into the 50s.
A few showers approach Friday evening with showers and storms likely Friday night into Saturday night.
Some of the storms could become strong to severe during this period.
Highs this weekend will reach the upper-70s Saturday and the low-80s Sunday.
We'll be back in the mid-80s early next week, which is where highs should be this time of the year.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.