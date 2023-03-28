(WAND) - Quiet weather is expected across Central Illinois through Thursday.
After a few sprinkles or flurries this morning in our western hometowns, we'll see a sun and cloud mix this afternoon with light winds and highs in the low-50s.
It'll be clear, cold, and frosty tonight with lows around 30°.
Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday after morning sunshine.
Much warmer weather arrives Thursday ahead of our next storm system. It'll be breezy with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Showers arrive late Thursday night.
Morning showers and storms are possible Friday before highs approach 70°. As a cold front moves in Friday afternoon and evening, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
It'll be rather windy Friday and Saturday with gusts approaching 50 miles-per-hour.
Sunshine returns this weekend with highs Saturday in the 40s to near 50° and close to 60° Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
