(WAND WEATHER)- Light snow is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend.
Before that snow arrives, we'll see a sun and cloud mix today and winds will begin to diminish. Highs will reach the mid-30s.
It'll be a cold one tonight with lows in the low-20s.
Morning sunshine Saturday gives way to clouds by afternoon. Some light snow may break out by evening, but snow is more likely Saturday night and early Sunday.
Accumulations for most of Central Illinois should be an inch or less. However, some two-inch totals can't be ruled out.
Quiet weather moves back in Sunday afternoon into early Tuesday.
While it's still several days out, a larger storm system could bring more accumulating snow to the area by the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
