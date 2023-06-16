(WAND) - Quiet weather kicks off the weekend across Central Illinois.
After hitting 90° Thursday, a cold front moved through in the evening.
Under plenty of sunshine today, highs will be around 80°. Saturday will be a few degrees warmer in the low-to-mid-80s.
By daybreak Sunday, a few showers are possible across our western hometowns. Showers and isolated storms can be expected Sunday and Monday.
The heaviest rain, maybe up to one-half inch, will fall across our western and southern hometowns. Across the northeast, rainfall amounts will be much lower.
After highs in the low-80s Sunday, we'll warm back well into the 80s to near 90° for the remainder of next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
