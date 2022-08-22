(WAND WEATHER) - A quiet weather week is expected across Central Illinois.
Patchy dense fog this morning gives way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low-80s.
More fog is expected late tonight and then more sunshine Tuesday.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the low-to-mid-80s.
A few showers and storms are expected Thursday night into Friday morning.
As we head into the weekend, it'll turn hot and humid again.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
