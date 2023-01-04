(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week.
Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s.
This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of our counties. Meanwhile, most of the area remained warm and quiet.
Scattered snow flurries are possible today and tonight with a few snow showers Thursday.
Highs over the next seven days will be in the 30s and 40s.
A wintry mix is likely Saturday into Sunday. It could start out as freezing rain, rain, and snow before changing over to a cold rain Saturday.
Some minor accumulation is possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.