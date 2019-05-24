CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The annual “Quilted Keepsakes” quilt show will take place throughout the month of June at the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum in Clinton.
50 quilts will be on exhibit throughout the Victorian mansion. The show includes unique antique, vintage, and contemporary loaned pieces from private collections and quilters.
The Salt Creek Patchmakers Quilt Guild will also be displaying a raffle quilt.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the museum during the quilt show.
The quilts can be viewed during regular museum and gift shop hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Admission, which includes the house tour, quilt show, carriage barn, farm museum, covered bridge, gardens and grounds, is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 12-18 and ages 11 and under free.