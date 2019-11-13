HOUSTON (WAND) – Meet Quilty, a cat whose constant escapes at a Texas pet shelter annoyed workers, but also charmed America!
The cat’s shenanigans first entered the public eye on Oct. 29, when the Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston put up a whimsical Facebook post that went viral. It detailed Quilty’s love for repeatedly reaching for a door handle and letting other cats out of the building’s senior room, leaving employees scrambling to collect the animals!
“Apparently this is not a new skill he learned here at the shelter,” the Facebook post said. “He used to let his dog sibling in the house at his old home.”
The shelter responded by “Quilty-proofing” the door with a broom attached to a string that they tied around the handle, but it proved challenging for visitors who wanted to enter and leave the senior room. Quilty ended up “banished” to “solitary” in the lobby as leaders installed child locks.
Did that end up stopping him? Not even close.
Quilty returned to the senior room in an integration kennel, but broke out of that after managing to open the latch on the tower kennel. He’d paw at the door repeatedly, then escape the room by following visitors out about five times a day.
Shelter officials joked on Facebook that they’d have to “perp walk” him back to the senior room.
The shelter made sure to post a good deal of Quilty’s laugh-out-loud moments to Facebook and an official Instagram account that spawned, called “free_quilty”.
Quilty is actually close to getting adopted (much to the joy of shelter workers), as he began a “sleepover” in the last week – a week-long trial period that lets a potential adopter spend time with the animal.
We’ll see if they’ve got the kind of “open-door policy” that would make him feel welcome!
What up, #quiltycult! The hairless monkeys FINALLY granted my purrole 🙄 (#incompetentmuch?) Thanks for having my majestic back! #FreeQuilty is happening, and it's all going down at 107 E 22nd St in Houston at noon tomorrow.✊✊✊ Unless your name is @lisa.the.special.kitty 🤢, you're invited to my pawty. We'll see if this family is good enough for me, I've got standards, ya know? #quiltyatlarge #byefelicia