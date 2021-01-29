QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - A Quincy couple was arrested Thursday in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
Federal investigators said the FBI identified Jason and Christina Gerding through posts made by Jason Gerding on his Twitter account.
Officials said he documented the two traveling from Quincy to Washington D.C. and breaching the U.S. Capitol building as part of the Jan. 6 insurrection on Twitter.
According to criminal complaint documents:
- On Dec. 21, Jason Tweeted, "Anons...I Need help just booked a flight to dc forth the 6th. Best place to stay close to rally."
- Five days later, Jason Tweeted, "So much disinformation coming out I don't know what is real what is fake. I trust the plan... I'll be in DC Jan 6th, but my head is starting to hurt."
- Then on Jan. 6, Jason Tweeted an image of him and Christina in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda standing in front of a painting entitled "Declaration of Independence" by John Trumbull.
The two are charged with "Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds."
