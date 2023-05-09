SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn was back in the Capitol complex Tuesday advocating for ethics reform following the ComEd Four trial.
The Democrat brought letters to Gov. JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch suggesting they should call a special session to address corruption in Illinois politics and government.
Quinn told reporters that lawmakers should pass a constitutional amendment to allow voters to enact stricter ethics laws through petition initiatives and binding referendums. He would also like to see a law banning lawmakers from voting on legislation involving any personal, financial, or family conflicts of interest.
"We need our governor and our legislative leaders today to see that this verdict last week is frankly a clarion call from the everyday people of Illinois to the leaders of our state to do something, to take action, and especially to empower voters," Quinn said.
The former governor also suggested Illinois should have a law prohibiting pension payments for corrupt lawmakers and former legislators convicted of felonies. Quinn said lawmakers should also give the Legislative Inspector General subpoena power to properly investigate misconduct.
Quinn said Illinois needs to restrict campaign contributions and charitable donations from regulated utility companies and monopolies like Commonwealth Edison. He also noted that lawmakers should pass bills to strengthen the revolving door prohibition for legislators who quickly become lobbyists. Quinn's final suggestion is stricter requirements for income tax disclosures for all statewide constitutional officers and legislative leaders.
A spokesperson for the Pritzker administration said the governor believes we must restore the public's trust in government. Alex Gough said Pritzker will continue to work with the General Assembly to ensure that those who violate that trust are held accountable.
"Since taking office, Gov. Pritzker has advanced the cause of ethics reform in key areas, especially in bringing more transparency to the process and tightening requirements for lobbyists," Gough said.
The administration noted that Pritzker has approved legislation to increase the level of detail required on statements of economic interest. Gough said Pritzker also increased the disclosure requirement for lobbyists to include whether they are elected officials in Illinois, lobby for units of local government, or subcontract. He also explained Pritzker approved a measure requiring the Secretary of State's office to create a publicly accessible and searchable database combining disclosures, contributions, and statements of economic interest by lobbyists.
"On top of those important reforms, the clean energy package signed into law by the Governor also included additional reforms to address transparency and reporting for public utilities and their lobbyists to address the alleged conduct cited in the deferred prosecution agreement involving ComEd," Gough added.
Meanwhile, the Senate President's office said they appreciate Quinn's input and look forward to reviewing his letter. Harmon spokesman John Patterson said the people involved in the ComEd Four trial were convicted because what they did was already, and always has been, illegal.
"Senate President Harmon will continue to be a champion on ethics," Patterson stated. "The point he has been trying to drive home is that what we need in public service are good people focused on the state's welfare rather than their own self interests."
House Ethics and Elections Chairman Maurice West (D-Rockford) responded on behalf of House Democrats. West said ideas for strong ethics laws are always something lawmakers should closely examine. Although, West noted noted that lawmakers also recognize that when bad actors are being tried and convicted, that is a sign laws are working.
"When we passed our comprehensive ethics package in 2021, we always said it was an important step and we would continue to find ways to strengthen our laws," West said. "I am committed to that. I look forward to fully reviewing the former governor's proposals."
The General Assembly plans to adjourn on May 19.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
