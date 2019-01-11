SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Artist R. Kelly is no longer coming to the Springfield Spring Break Jam concert this April.
An organizer confirmed with WAND-TV that he will no longer be part of the event. NBC Los Angeles reports Kelly faces accusations of sexual, mental and physical abuse from more than one woman. He has repeatedly denied those claims.
R. Kelly was supposed to be the host, but the Jam concert has other acts planned, including Yella Beezy, Young Lloyd and Dre Madison. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on April 6 at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
Tickets cost $75 for regular admission and $150 for VIP access. More information can be found by calling (217)761-4428.