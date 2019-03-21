CABOT, Ark. (WAND) – Police in Arkansas are offering a reward for information on who dumped baby raccoons in a Cabot dumpster.
The raccoons were found by two pharmacy workers in the dumpster. They say someone dropped them off on Tuesday.
They say the raccoons were in an old basket with a bunch of leaves and twigs.
The rescue group Arkansas Assisting Homeless Animals and the raccoons have been handed over to a licensed rehabilitator. They say the raccoons are doing well.
AAHA is looking for the person who dumped the raccoons and is offering a $1,300 dollar reward for information.