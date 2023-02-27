SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Early voting is underway for Illinois consolidated elections. In Springfield, the City Treasurer, Misty Buscher, is hoping to unseat two-term Mayor Jim Langfelder.
Buscher told WAND News, after eight years in the city treasurer's office, she's ready to see a change in Springfield.
"It was not growing in the way that I wanted it to grow with economic development, infrastructure. I wanted to see more neighborhood policing, less crime," Buscher said.
She said with 25 years in the finance industry, eight in the city treasurer's office and decades of charity work, she has the skills to lead the city.
"I'm not afraid to go out and talk to people. I'm not afraid of people telling me 'no'. So if I go out and sell our community and I hear the word 'no,' I'll go back again and again and again," Buscher explained.
Buscher said as mayor she would actively recruit new business to grow a variety of industries city-wide.
"We're very blessed with our medical district here and they bring a lot of good jobs with our medical district. But why don't we do more medical technology? Maybe medical equipment, manufacturing of medical equipment," Buscher told WAND News.
But Mayor Jim Langfelder said he is the best candidate with a proven track record in office.
"That's always what my focus has always been is putting things into action, plans into action. We're seeing the fruits of that labor right now and we hope to continue to do so," Mayor Langfelder told WAND News.
Langfelder wants to finish a carbon capture project with CWLP and the rail consolidation effort to the 10th street corridor.
"Its going to be a transformational project with regards to Springfield because its just not about moving and making transportation happen in a better fashion, but you create economic development opportunities on both corridors," Mayor Langfelder added.
The mayor said over his two terms he's been able to stabilize the city's finances.
"Record fund balance this year and the residents will see the fruition of that with the building of three new fire stations," Mayor Langfelder said.
With plans to build out the city's broadband, to create an innovation hub, the mayor said Springfield's future is bright.
"There's nobody else that will be able to deliver as the Langfelder administration has done," Mayor Langfelder added.
Mayor Langfelder also touted his work investing in the police department with Shotspotter and Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs).
Buscher said she has received the endorsement from the Springfield Police Union, PBPA.
WAND News will upload full candidate videos shortly.
