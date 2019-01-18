Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Efforts to build a national historic monument in Springfield commemorating the 1908 Springfield Race Riot are moving forward.
Congressman Rodney Davis says he is pushing his legislation introduced January 3rd to designate the location of the riot as a National Historic Monument. Davis says the National Park Service has agreed to a preliminary resource assessment of the site.
Mayor Jim Langfelder indicated the cost of the monument will be around $500,000. Much of the money will be coming from donations.
The race riot led to the creation of the NAACP.
(Photo: Illinois Militia in Springfield during 1908 race riot.)