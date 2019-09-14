SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of the Interior says the site where the Springfield race riot happened in 1908 can be designated as a national historic monument.
U.S. Representative Rodney Davis asked the National Park Service to survey the block long site. Davis says the review from the Department of the Interior found the site suitable.
Sixteen people died during a three day riot in 1908 when a white mob attacked black citizens in Springfield.
Both the city of Springfield and the NAACP want to build a memorial at the site.
Here is a link to a story from WAND's Doug Wolfe who first reported on this story back in January.