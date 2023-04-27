CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Race weekend is underway in Champaign-Urbana.
The annual Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon begins April 27 - April 29.
On Thursday, April 27 the Health & Fitness Expo opens from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) at 201 E. Peabody Drive, University of Illinois. Youth Run registration opens at 4 p.m.
Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., people can pick up race guides and goody bags.
The Green Street Mile will step off at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, April 28 the Health & Fitness Expo opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. in the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) at 201 E. Peabody Drive, University of Illinois. People can pick up races guides, goody bags, and youth run registrations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The 4th Mile at Kirby Ave. between First and Fourth steps off at 6 p.m. The 5K National Anthem starts at 7:20 p.m. and the 5K Run/Walk starts at 7:30 p.m. That race will happen at Oak St., south of St. Mary's Road.
On Saturday, April 29 runners can start lining up at First St. and St. Mary's Road at 7 a.m. The National Anthem will start at 7:20 a.m.
The Wheelchair half-marathon will start at 7:31 a.m. The 4-Person Relay and Half Marathon will start at 7:33 a.m. The 10K will start at 8 a.m.
For the full weekend schedule with locations and times, click here.
People are encouraged to cheer racers on. Click here for the map.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.