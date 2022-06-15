MARYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe is resigning from the Illinois Senate after recently being confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
She released the following statement after resigning from the Illinois Senate Wednesday:
“Since joining the Senate in 2019, I’ve felt overwhelming support from my family, my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Metro East community—my heart is full of gratitude as I submit my resignation.
“I will cherish the partnerships and friendships that grew in my time in the Illinois Senate as we worked to advocate for change, update laws and improve our great state together. While serving the diverse communities of the 56th District was often challenging, I was overjoyed to see how we are united in our fight to enhance opportunities for families across the state.
“I am forever grateful to families of the 56th District for giving me the opportunity to serve, and I thank you all for your encouragement and thoughtfulness over the years. I love Illinois, and I look forward to continuing my work in public service in my new position.”
Senator Crowe submitted her formal resignation Wednesday, June 15 and was effective as of 10 a.m.
