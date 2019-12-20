CHESTER, Vt. (WAND) – A police department in Vermont is hoping their radar speed signs get people in the holiday spirit and remind them to slow down.
The Chester Police Department posted their new signs on Facebook that tells drivers if they are “Naughty” or “Nice.”
If you drive over the posted speed limit the sign will flash your speed and “Naughty” below it. If you drive the speed limit or below the sign will flash “Nice.”
“We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season!” police wrote on Facebook.
Detective Adam Woodell told the Boston Globe, five naughty-or-nice radar signs have been installed. The signs came from a similar idea out of Manchester Vermont.
Woodell said the feedback from residents has been positive so far.