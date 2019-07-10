radKIDS helping children defend themselves

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Teaching children how to dial 9-1-1 is becoming a lot easier thanks to a program through Carle called radKIDS.
It's a free program where children between the ages of 5 and 12 learn basic safety once a week.
"The most important thing we do all week ... is that nobody is allowed to hurt me because I am special. I'm not allowed to hurt anyone else, including myself unless someone tries to hurt me and then I can stop them and if anbody does hurt me or trick me it is not my fault and I can tell someone. So we go over those at the beginning of class," said nursing coordinator Tegan Stynoski.
She says she teaches them how to distinguish an inappropriate touch, how to communicate when a bad situation happens and how to defend from a life-threatening situation.
Though most kids are young, it's important to make it both fun and educational for everyone involved.
At this time, they are not taking more students. However, they are hoping to have two instructors next year and allow more students into their classes.