Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.