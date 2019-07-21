CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Big things keep happening in Casey, Illinois, and now people can get up close and personal to one of them.
Big Things in a Small Town is raffling off the chance for one lucky person and three friends to get on top of the World's Largest Rocking Chair.
Tickets are being sold right now in Casey, and there’s also a way to print out a raffle ticket and send it in for the drawing. That ticket can be found on the "Big Things in a Small Town" Facebook page.
Organizers say the drawing will happen September 28th, and the winner will be "rocking" on the chair December 7th. It’s happening during Casey’s annual Candy Canes on Main.
