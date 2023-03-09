DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Railroad workers do not receive paid sick days. This issue almost led to a nationwide strike late in 2022. But there now appears to be some progress in resolving the issue.
A strike was averted when Congress stepped in imposing a contract. Since then President Biden has been pressing the major railroads to provide sick time.
“One major rail carrier came in to see me last week and he told me that he’s been able to negotiate with the unions who are working on his railroad and they’ve come to an agreement about paid sick leave,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WAND News. “Many of us who averted a national railway strike just months ago did it holding our nose because many of the railroads would not even discuss paid sick leave which is pretty common in most other places of employment.”
Published reports indicate a pair of railroads have been considering providing 4 days of paid sick time along with allowing employees to use three personal days in the event of illness.
