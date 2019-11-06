DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Railroad crossing safety improvements are set to get underway in Danville.
The first phase the project at a Griffin St. railroad crossing where a young teen boy was killed two years ago starts Thursday, the News Gazette reports.
Warning gates and pedestrian crossings will be added to the crossing when the project is completed.
The project will be done in two phases. The city's part of the project will cost $98,000 and include the installation of barrier curbing and new sections of sidewalk, drainage work and re-sloping the pavement up to the crossing on one side, the News Gazette said.
From Thursday through Nov. 22, a section of Griffin between Mabin and Fairchild streets will be closed for the work.
The second phase will include CSX installing more safety equipment, including crossing gates for cars and pedestrians. There will be flashers and upgraded circuitry that triggers the safety equipment.