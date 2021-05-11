PESOTUM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - There were no leaks or injuries when a trail derailed in Pesotum Township Tuesday night, according to the Canadian National Railway.
CN officials sent a statement to WAND News saying the derailment occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. They said a total of 16 train cars derailed "in various positions."
"There's no injuries, no fire, no leaks and no danger to the local population," the statement said.
Crossings on County Road 400 North and County Road 300 North were blocked late Tuesday due to the derailment. The cause is under investigation.
Access in and out of Pesotum is limited.
WAND News spoke with Pesotum Village President Joyce Ragle, who said tracks are messed up from Tuscola to 400 North in Pesotum and are impassible.
It's unclear at this time what the train was carrying. It is believed to be alcohol and flour.
There had not been any evacuation after 9 p.m. Tuesday, but that could happen if things change, Ragle said.
People are asked to avoid the scene.
