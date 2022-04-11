(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will see several rain chances this week along with the threat of severe weather.
Showers are likely today as temperatures fall into the 50s this afternoon.
Ahead of a major storm system arriving Tuesday night and Wednesday, it'll be breezy and very warm. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 70°.
After a mostly dry period tonight through Tuesday evening, showers and storms break out late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Widespread severe weather with damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes is looking likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Cooler weather moves in for the end of the week with highs in the 50s to around 60°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
