(WAND) - A couple of weather systems will bring rain and snow to Central Illinois.
The first arrives later this morning and this afternoon. This will mainly be a cold rain with highs today in the low-40s.
However, before the rain ends tonight, it could change over to a wintry mix or snow north.
Friday will be breezy and chilly with a few sprinkles or snow flurries.
Our weekend starts off dry, but rain arrives by Saturday afternoon with highs in the low-40s.
By Saturday night, colder air wraps into the system and the rain could change over to a wintry mix or all snow into Sunday morning. Accumulation is possible.
It's still a few days out, so we'll be closely watching the computer models to see if this changes.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
