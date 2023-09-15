(WAND) - Rain chances arrive this weekend across Central Illinois.
We'll enjoy a fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs around 80° with lows back in the 50s.
Scattered showers move in late Saturday morning or early in the afternoon and will continue through Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, too.
A few random showers can't be ruled out Sunday.
Rainfall amounts will be on the light side with less than one-quarter of an inch expected.
Weekend highs will top out in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
It starts warming up again next week with highs back in the low-to-mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.