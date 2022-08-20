CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Rain chances are on the rise across Central Illinois as the Illinois State Fair wraps up on Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the area since early this morning, with heavy downpours remaining a possibility through this evening.
As gates open for the State Fair, conditions look to remain decent at that moment for the State Fair Grounds, however, rain chances are a possibility if you plan to attend the Cole County Memorial Airport Air
Scattered rain chances this afternoon/evening will bring a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather with timing remaining best from 3 pm until 7 pm for areas near I-55, but even until 10 pm for areas
Chances for severe thunderstorms remain limited, but strong winds and even a few isolated chances for hail cannot be ruled out for you Saturday afternoon/evening.
