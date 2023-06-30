(WAND WEATHER)- Preliminary data continues to come in and below are all the rainfall reports we have.
If you don't see your community, that means there's a missing report. If you have a report, please send it to the WAND News Facebook page or to one of the WAND Meteorologists.
All reports in thus far are as follows:
Casey - 1.06"
Cerro Gordo - 1.06"
Champaign - 1.08"
Clinton - 1.00"
Decatur - 1.00"
Edinburg - 1.23"
Hammond - 1.04"
Herrick - 1.20"
Lovington - 1.53"
Marshall - 1.89"
Monticello - 1.11"
Morrisonville - 1.73"
Neoga - 1.16"
Pana - 1.31"
Shirley - 2.29"
Taylorville - 1.50"
Tuscola - 1.17"
Urbana 1.04"
